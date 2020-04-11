Image copyright Getty Images Image example Pierre-Emmerick Aubamayeng na di captin of Arsenal

Di President of Gabon football federation Pierre Alain Mounguengui, don advise Pierre-Emmerick Aubamayeng to comot Arsenal because im no go win anything dia.

Aubamayeng wey be Arsenal captain don build reputation as one of di world ogbonge forwards since im join from Borussia Dortmund for January 2018, and im next Premier League goal go be im 50th for di competition.

But e never fit help di Gunners to win anything during im time for the club, except for runners-up medals for Carabao Cup and Europa League.

"I no wan say Arsenal no dey ginger, but Arsenal no get ambitions wey high as some oda clubs as far as Europe dey concerned," President Mounguengui tell ESPN.

"So, if Pierre fit get contract with anoda club wey dey more ambitious club, he go definitely find im place dia.

"On individual level, all of us sabi say im dey among di best players for di world.

"But the advice I give am na to continue to work and to attract di attention of di biggest clubs and di most ambitious clubs."

No be only Mounguengui get dis belief, - even Arsenal legend Ian Wright tok say Aubameyang fit dey play at a higher level.

Wright tell Premier League Productions: "If you fit imagine am in a better team, he go dey be win Premier Leagues and dey ginger for place forChampions League finals and I think say im deserve am

"You no dey see am dey shout for pitch, [no] dey point and scream, but na wetin im dey do in respect of im leadership with di goals wey im dey score.

"If you comot di goals out of dat team dendem dey for correct trouble." Im tok.