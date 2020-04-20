Image copyright Getty Images Image example Wayne Rooney broke Sir Bobby Charlton's Manchester United and England goalscoring records

England and Manchester United record goalscorer Wayne Rooney say im for score more goals despite say im no be "natural" finisher.

Rooney score 253 times to break Sir Bobby Charlton all-time record for United, before e also pass Charlton England tally with 53 goals.

Di 34-year-old write for im Sunday Times column, say: "Dis fit surprise you, but I no be natural goalscorer.

"I no even near pipo like Gary Lineker or Ruud van Nistelrooy."

Afta e burst into di scene with boyhood club Everton for di age of 16, Rooney move to Old Trafford for 2004, and make 559 appearances for di Red Devils.

Im also win 120 caps for e kontri.

"I hold di goal records for Manchester United and England and I dey very proud about am - yet better number nines than me don dey," im add.

"How I take become record-breaker if I no be natural scorer?

"I play for United for 13 years, England for 15 years. I bin get time to break those records - and looking back I suppose score more."

Rooney wey now be Derby County player-coach, believe say Harry Kane go set new record for di Three Lions.

"I no tink say e go take long for Harry Kane to claim my England record and e go be proud moment for me," im add.

"If I dey build team, na him be di one I go start with.

"I no ever be selfish player and e go dey great for England for Harry to get there. Bobby Charlton wait 50 years - I hope e no go dey long for me.

"Di United record fit last longer simply because players no dey stay long for one club as dem used to. Mind you, if Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo come to Old Trafford for di end of dia career dem fit probably break di record in three or four years."