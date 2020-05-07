Image copyright Getty Images Image example Toure (R) call Drogba im "big brother" as im show im support for im former teammate

Four time African footballer of di year Yaya Toure dey support im former Ivory Coast teammate Didier Drogba bid to become president of Ivory Coast Football Association (FIF).

"Na time for change for our football. We need fresh blood." Toure tok dis one for Instagram live.

"Wen I say I dey support Drogba, na for di good of di kontri. To get former like am to invest imself for Africa."

Drogba represent im kontri 105 times im announce im plans to run for di post for September last year.

But because of di coronavirus palava, dem neva set date for di election.

Di former Ivory Coast captain dey face serious competition from di current president Sory Diabaté and FIFA vice-president Idriss Diallo.

Even with di support from im former teammate Toure, no be all di players dey support Drogba bid. Di union of former Ivory Coast football players dey support Diabaté over Drogba.

For inside im Instagram page, Toure tell im followers say, "Didier na my big brother, my captain. Pipo too dey tok about us but we always dey calm, wise, we sabi each oda.

"Too many pipo dey try to criticise am di press, fans."

Current players from Ivory Coast go get opportunity to vote and Toure, di former Manchester City player wey lead im kontri to victory for 2015 Africa Cup of Nations say: "I know say im dey look for support and I hope say im get am from some of di voters, presidents of clubs or AFI (Ivory Coast Association of Football Players).