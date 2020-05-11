Ighalo no cost reach £20m – Neville

Image copyright Manchester United/TWITTER Image example Odion Ighalo

Former Manchester United defender, Gary Neville don tell di club make dem no spend £20m to buy Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo.

Neville tok dis one becos im no believe say di striker worth reach dat amount for today transfer market.

Ighalo wey dey on loan for Manchester United from Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua don score four goals for di Red Devils dis season.

Im form don see di club dey reason to extend e current contract wey suppose expire on 31 May.

Neville tok for one Instagram Live say: "You sure say Ighalo worth £20m? Probably not in dis market.

"Im for cost reach had it bin e kontinu to score goals but you (United) no need to spend £20m now."

'I go like finish di season with United'

Even though say Neville don advise Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer not to sign Ighalo, di Nigerian bin tell BBC say e go like stay until di season end.

"I go like finish di season if e dey possible. I bin dey in good form, dey score goals and now we don stop football for over one month. I don give my best and hopefully we go come back to play.

"Di team get good momentum before di pandemic start. At di moment I dey on loan, and dis go cut short my time for di club."