Premier League: How European football ready to return
Two long months don reach now since football fans last see major league match live.
By now, Liverpool suppose don carry cup as di Premier League champions for di first time in dia history, we go don know how di Barcelona and Real Madrid fight to be number 1 take end, and Europe go don ready for Euro 2020.
If no be for di break wey Coronavirus cause.
But tins don dey pick up across Europe now, as kontris don decide to find way to finish di season of dia top divisions, although e go come with conditions. Make we torchlight who don ready, when dem go restart and di conditions wey dey ground.
- Yaya Toure dey ginger for Drogba to be Ivory Coast FA president
- Reactions flop as Cameroon boxer Ngannou smash opponent to make history for UFC
Bundesliga - Germany
Germany top football league - Bundesliga - don confam say football action go return on 16 May, as dem go become di first major football league to restart afta di coronavirus lockdown.
Di kontri Chancellor Angela Merkel say di goment bin approve di plan although restrictions go dey.
Conditions
- No fans for stadium
- Maximum 300 pipo for stadium
- Two times a week testing of players
Premier League - England / Wales
Di Premier League, wey be di league wey football fans dey watch pass for di world no go resume anytime before 1 June, afta di British goment on Monday comot to say no sport event fit hold in di kontri before dis date.
Conditions
- No fans for stadium
- Some matches fit hold for neutral stadium
- Two times a week testing of players
LaLiga - Spain
Spain top league and working place of Lionel Messi dey torchlight June 12 as di date when dem go resume di season.
Conditions
- Maximum 220 pipo for stadium
- 48 hours testing for players before match
Ligue 1 - France
Di french league bin cancel dia current season for April, say whichever position club dey for table, na final.
Dis don vex some clubs wey dey bottom and di mata don even turn to court mata.
Serie A - Italy
Italy never decide how dem go do dia own top league but some clubs don return to training. So maybe dem go soon announce dia own date.