Image copyright Getty Images

Two long months don reach now since football fans last see major league match live.

By now, Liverpool suppose don carry cup as di Premier League champions for di first time in dia history, we go don know how di Barcelona and Real Madrid fight to be number 1 take end, and Europe go don ready for Euro 2020.

If no be for di break wey Coronavirus cause.

But tins don dey pick up across Europe now, as kontris don decide to find way to finish di season of dia top divisions, although e go come with conditions. Make we torchlight who don ready, when dem go restart and di conditions wey dey ground.

Bundesliga - Germany

Germany top football league - Bundesliga - don confam say football action go return on 16 May, as dem go become di first major football league to restart afta di coronavirus lockdown.

Di kontri Chancellor Angela Merkel say di goment bin approve di plan although restrictions go dey.

Conditions

No fans for stadium

Maximum 300 pipo for stadium

Two times a week testing of players

Premier League - England / Wales

Di Premier League, wey be di league wey football fans dey watch pass for di world no go resume anytime before 1 June, afta di British goment on Monday comot to say no sport event fit hold in di kontri before dis date.

Conditions

No fans for stadium

Some matches fit hold for neutral stadium

Two times a week testing of players

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Fans of Borussia Moenchengladbach of Germany Bundesliga say dem go support dia team wit cardboard of face inside stadium

LaLiga - Spain

Spain top league and working place of Lionel Messi dey torchlight June 12 as di date when dem go resume di season.

Conditions

Maximum 220 pipo for stadium

48 hours testing for players before match

Ligue 1 - France

Di french league bin cancel dia current season for April, say whichever position club dey for table, na final.

Dis don vex some clubs wey dey bottom and di mata don even turn to court mata.

Serie A - Italy

Italy never decide how dem go do dia own top league but some clubs don return to training. So maybe dem go soon announce dia own date.