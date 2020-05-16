Image copyright Getty Images

Bundesliga don set record as di first league to restart dia league afta di coronavirus break and for millions of football fans, di main kweshion na how to watch di matches, live.

Two rival clubs Dortmund and Schalke go jam inside one of di six Saturday matches wey dem go play for stadium wey no get fans inside.

If dem win, Dortmund go close reduce to one point di gap wey Bayern dey give dem.

Bayern Munich dey play on Sunday, 17 May.

How to watch for Nigeria, Cameroon & Ghana

Popular cable satellite broadcaster DsTV, no get right to Bundesliga live matches for di 2019/2020 season so na pipo wey get StarTimes dey in luck because na dem get broadcast rights for Sub-Saharan Africa.

In fact, di only kontris for Africa wey StarTimes no cover na Algeria, Morocco, Libya and Tunisia

Meanwhile BetWay wey be sports betting website for Nigeria tweet say all dia customers fit watch di matches live ontop dia website.

Whichever way wey you watch just know say you dey part of one billion pipo wey Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge don gauge say go watch dis weekend live matches.