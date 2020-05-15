Odion Ighalo, Anthony Joshua, see list of richest sports stars wey dey 30 years and below

  • 15 May 2020
Anthony Joshua and Odion Ighalo make rich list Image copyright Getty Images

Manchester United and Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo dey among di richest players wey dey 30 years and below.

Ighalo wey join United on loan from China club Shanghai Shenhua dey 15th for di 2020 Sunday Times Rich List.

Di Nigerian wey go turn 31 for June na di only African player wey make di list as im dey valued at £18m.

Nigerian born British boxer Anthony Joshua dey number two position for di list and im be di only pesin wey no dey play football wey make di list.

Joshua worth £107m according to Sunday Times and e make majority of im money from di two fights against Andy Ruiz Jnr.

Top of di list of sports stars wey dey 30 years and below na Real Madrid player, Gareth Bale, wey dey valued at £114m.

Aside Ighalo, four other Manchester United players including: Paul Pogba, Davide de Gea, Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw make di 18-man list.

Name Sport 2020 wealth
1. Gareth Bale Football £114m
2. Anthony Joshua Boxing £107m
3. Paul Pogba Football £50m
4= Kevin de Bruyne Football £34m
4= David de Gea Football £34m
6. Raheem Sterling Football £28m
7. N'Golo Kante Football £25m
8. Harry Kane Football £24m
9. Daniel Sturridge Football £22m
10, Jordan Henderson Football £21m
11. Anthony Martial Football £20m
12. Virgil van Dijk Football £20m
13. Mohamed Saleh Football £19m
14. Luke Shaw Football £19m
15. Odion Ighalo Football £18m
16. Aaron Ramsey Football £18m
17. Danny Welbeck Football £18m
18. Jack Wilshere Football £18m

