Bundesliga table: Dis fotos from German league return go show you wetin football new reality look like
Na 30 match balls, each of dem, ball boys go disinfect am and keep for special spots rather than handing am over to players.
Dis na one of di many tins wey go change for football reality sake of Coronavirus.
German Bundesliga action go continue on Sunday as league leaders Bayern Munich face Union Berlin later.
But di first match go be Köln vs Mainz by 2:30pm Sunday.
And like Saturday, clubs fit substitute pass 3 players up to 5 maximum - anoda changes to di round leather game.
Substitutes all siddo for dia lane wit enof space from each oda and wear masks
Dis screen inside di stadium for RB Leipzig tell pipo to wash dia hands.
Add to empty stadium, some goals na social-distancing alias dey your lane dem use celebrate.
On Saturday, Borussia Dortmund players run to go celebrate in front of di empty South Bank
RB Leipzig striker Yussuf Poulsen na from a safe distance fit stay interview am sake of corona.
Police make sure say fans no gada outside.