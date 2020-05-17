Image copyright Getty Images

Na 30 match balls, each of dem, ball boys go disinfect am and keep for special spots rather than handing am over to players.

Dis na one of di many tins wey go change for football reality sake of Coronavirus.

German Bundesliga action go continue on Sunday as league leaders Bayern Munich face Union Berlin later.

But di first match go be Köln vs Mainz by 2:30pm Sunday.

And like Saturday, clubs fit substitute pass 3 players up to 5 maximum - anoda changes to di round leather game.

Image copyright Getty Images

Substitutes all siddo for dia lane wit enof space from each oda and wear masks

Image copyright Getty Images

Image copyright Getty Images

Dis screen inside di stadium for RB Leipzig tell pipo to wash dia hands.

Image copyright Getty Images

Add to empty stadium, some goals na social-distancing alias dey your lane dem use celebrate.

Image copyright Getty Images

On Saturday, Borussia Dortmund players run to go celebrate in front of di empty South Bank

Image copyright Getty Images

RB Leipzig striker Yussuf Poulsen na from a safe distance fit stay interview am sake of corona.

Image copyright Getty Images

Police make sure say fans no gada outside.