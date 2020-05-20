Serge Aurier haircut: Oda footballers wey do crazy tins break coronavirus lockdown rule
Tottenham dey investigate dia player Serge Aurier onto say im fit don break dia coronavirus social-distancing rules for di third time.
Aurier post one foto for social media of him and im barber afta im cut im hair.
Tori be say di earliest hairdressers go fit open for England go be July 4, and pipo no suppose allow visitors to visit dem for house.
Tottenham say dem dey" investigate di mata and dem go handle di case appropriately".
Aurier bin dey among di Tottenham players wey return to training on Tuesday.
Dis no be di first time di Ivory Coast defender don enta trouble with im club during dis lockdown period, im bin apologise to dem afta im post video of him and im friend dey jog.
Aurier wey be 27 years and im team-mate Moussa Sissoko also make donation to NHS and apologise afta dem feem dem dey train togeda.
See crazy tins wey footballers don do to break lockdown rule
- Manchester City defender Kyle Walker bin host one party wey involve two sex workers. Im also travel go South Yorkshire to visit im sister and parents wey dey stay for different address. Im don write to some of di club supporters to say sorry.
- Everton dey reason to discipline dia striker Moise Kean afta video show am for one house party.
- One foto show Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish for scene of car accident, afta im go "see im friend". Im apologise and say "im really dey embarrassed"
- Tottenham Serge Aurier and Moussa Sissoko apologise onto say dem train together even with di coronavirus restrictions.
- Spurs manager Jose Mourinho "accept say im actions bin dey against di law" afta one foto show am as im dey hold one-on-one training session for park with midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.
- Augsburg head coach Heiko Herrlich miss di restart of Bundesliga sake of say im break quarantine rule as im leave im hotel to go buy toothpaste.
- Arsenal speak to all dia players afta foto show Alexandre Lacazette, David Luiz, Nicolas Pepe and Granit Xhaka dey break di social distancing guidelines.
- Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount appear for foto with West Ham player Declan Rice dey play one touch football even afta im team-mate Callum Hudson-Odoi bin test positive for coronavirus even afta dem tell Mount to self-isolate for 14 days.
- Foto of Wolves midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White appear for social media for one party. Di 20-year-old dey face disciplinary action from im club.