Image copyright Getty Images Image example Serge Aurier bin don apologise two times sake of say im break coronavirus lockdown rules

Tottenham dey investigate dia player Serge Aurier onto say im fit don break dia coronavirus social-distancing rules for di third time.

Aurier post one foto for social media of him and im barber afta im cut im hair.

Tori be say di earliest hairdressers go fit open for England go be July 4, and pipo no suppose allow visitors to visit dem for house.

Tottenham say dem dey" investigate di mata and dem go handle di case appropriately".

Aurier bin dey among di Tottenham players wey return to training on Tuesday.

Dis no be di first time di Ivory Coast defender don enta trouble with im club during dis lockdown period, im bin apologise to dem afta im post video of him and im friend dey jog.

Aurier wey be 27 years and im team-mate Moussa Sissoko also make donation to NHS and apologise afta dem feem dem dey train togeda.

Image copyright Instagram/@sergeaurier Image example Serge Aurier post photo of him with im barber

