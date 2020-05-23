Image copyright Getty Images Image example Osaka (left) don win many endorsement deals inside di run-up to di now postponed Tokyo Olympics

JJapan tennis player Naomi Osaka don become di hghest paid female athlete for di world.

According to Forbes, Osaka wey be two time Grand slam champion get money now pass Serena Williams.

She make £30.7m in di past 12 months from endorsement deals and tournament prize money.

Dat na £1.15m more than di amount wey 38-year-old Williams earne .

Both shattered the previous single-year earnings record of £24.4m set in 2015 by Russia's Maria Sharapova.

Since Forbes began tracking women athletes' income in 1990, tennis players na im dey top di annual list evri year.

Osaka, wey her papa dem born am for Haiti and whose mama na Japanese, na di 29th on top 2020 Forbes list of di world's 100 top-paid athletes, four spots ahead of Williams, wey don win winner of 23 Grand Slam singles titles.

Di complete Forbes list, due to be released next week, neva feature two women since 2016, di magazine tok.

Osaka don win many endorsement deals inside di run-up to di now postponed Tokyo Olympicss, securing lucrative deals with global brands Nike, Nissan and Yonex, among others.