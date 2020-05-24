Image copyright Getty Images Image example Kimura na one of six cast members for Japanese reality TV show Terrace House before dem suspend filming due to coronavirus

Hana Kimura, professional wrestler wey appear for Netflix reality show Terrace House don die for di age of 22.

Stardom wrestling, wey be Kimura organisation confam di news and come ask fans to dey respectful.

E no dey clear about wetin kill her.

Just before she die, she put out different social media posts wey hint say pipo dey cyber-bully her - dis one mean say dem fit don abuse or troll her for social media.

Di most recent update for her Instagram story on Friday feature one foto of her wit her cat, wit caption wia she tok "goodbye".

Kimura na winner of Stardom 2019 Fighting Spirit Award, and she bin follow dey for di reality TV show Terrace House, before dem suspend di show sake of coronavirus.

Her mother also be popular wrestler, Kyoto Kimura.

Stardom wey confam her death for Twitter say: "Abeg make una dey respectful and allow some tome for tins to process, and keep your thoughts and prayers wit her family and friends."

Concerns bin come up on Friday after Kimura post images of self-harm for Twitter along wit di message: "I no wan be human again. I bin want make pipo love me for dis life. Thank you everyone, I love you. Bye."

Kimura bin be di target of many tweets from fans wey dey one kind and face critics on daily basis. As news comot say she don die, fans and industry pipo begin speak out against cyber-bullying and di impact wey e get on mental health.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Hana Kimura, left, competing wit Giulia, na rising star of women's pro-wrestling

"E absolutely break my break how pipo fit dey wicked on social media," na so Impact World Champion Tessa Blanchard tok.

"Na amazing honour to know Hana Kimura. She be di most amazing girl wit kind soul and serious passion and work ethic."

"I hope dis go serve as reminder say wetin pipo dey tok for social media fit get serious effect on mental health of anyone, no matter who dem be," na so Wrestling journalist Adam Pacitti tok,

Fans and professional wrestlers don begin send sorry message of how dem go iss Hana Kimura and how "heart broken" dem dey.