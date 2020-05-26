Ighalo leg dey shake for Manchester United, see oda players wey dis table
Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo fit return to China when im loan deal expire for May 31, as Manchester United dey struggle to agree extension with Shanghai Shenhua.
Man U sign di 30 year old for short-term loan deal for January as cover for dia striker Marcus Rashford, wey bin dey out sake of back injury.
But, di impact of dis coronavirus wahala mean say Ighalo loan go end before di Premier League return date wey dem dey plan for June, by dat time Rashford suppose don dey fit.
United don already decide say dem no go sign Ighalo permanently, but dem neva give up hope to extend im loan deal.
- Africa players to watch as Bundesliga dey return dis weekend
- See some crazy tins footballers do wey break lockdown rule
- La Liga fit resume from 8 June? Wetin we know
Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer go like make im stay until di season end, onto say dem still get three competitions and fit play up to 18 games im just ova two months.
"As tins be, we neva agree anything. dia league go soon start we just dey wait to see."na wetin Solskjaer tell MUTV Group Chat
But, negotiation with Shanghai don tie wrapper, di Chinese Super League club still dey insist say im go return as planned.
See oda players wey dey dis table
Mario Gotze (Borussia Dortmund)
David Silva ( Manchester City)
David Silva say im go leave Manchester City wen di 2019-20 season end.
Di Spanish international wey be 33 years, don win four Premier League titles, two FA Cup and four League Cup since im join di club for 2010.
E don play 395 times for di club.
Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint-Germain)
Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani don tell Paris St-Germain say im wan leave di club afta Spanish side Atletico Madrid, "approach" am
Di 32-year-old no too play dis season na oly 14 appearance im make afta Mauro Icardi arrive on season-long loan from Inter Milan dis summer.
Willian (Chelsea)
Chelsea winger contract with Chelsea go soon expire with di London club.
Tori be say di club don offer di Brazilian contract but im no accept di Blues latest contract and im fit leave di club.