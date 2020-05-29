5 tins wey go change when Premier League resume for June 17

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Liverpool's last Premier League game before di suspension of di season na 2-1 win against Bournemouth

Millions of fans of Premier League football still dey happy ontop tori say one of di biggest leagues for di world go return on June 17.

But dem sabi say some tins no go be like how dem sabi am before?

So many tins don happun since March 13 wey dem suspend di Premier League because of coronavirus. One time, dem consider to cancel di season patapata.

Small time afta dem reason am say make dem end di season as e dey, make everybody carry go house di position wey dem dey for table - like di way France take do dia league. But di clubs way dis idea no favour for bottom of di table para.

But now clubs don sidon agree say make dem restart di season but wit conditions - some wey dem still dey torchlight.

Make we see tins wey we sabi go change come June 17.

Player management

Dem go continue to dey do regular testing when season resume - like dem don dey do. And if player or staff test positive, e fit affect di team because all di pipo wey dey close to am need to isolate.

Also no be all players wey fans sabi fit return because clubs don agree say any player wey no feel say e safe to join team fit stay for house.

Kick-off time

Friday: 20:00

Saturday: 12:30, 15:00, 17:30 and 20:00

Sunday: 12:00, 14:00, 16:30 and 19:00

Monday: 20:00

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday: 18:00 and 20:00

Live on BBC

For di first time, BBC go carry live Premier League matches.

Dis dey come as organisers dey reason how to make sure say more pipo fit watch. Premier League oga Richard Masters say "E dey important to make say many pipo as possible fit watch matches for house."

Substitutions

Like how German league Bundesliga take do am when dem resume, Premier League fit consider to increase number of substitute players from 3 to 5.

End of Season

E don enta BBC Sport ear say na on Saturday, 25 July di 2019/2020 Premier League go end.