Roger Federer don become di highest paid athlete a week afta fellow tennis star Naomi Osaka top di list for highest paid female athlete

Roger Federer na dI first tennis player to sidon ontop Forbes annual list of world highest paid athletes, im overtake ogbonge footballer, Lionel Messi.

Federer wey be 38 years, move up four places afta im make £86.2m for di past year- about £81m of dat money na from endorsements.

Cristiano Ronaldo (£85m), Messi (£84m) and Neymar (£77.5m) dey im back, while American basketball player LeBron James (£71.5m) complete di top five.

Boxer Tyson Fury na highest earning Briton, e dey 11th (£46.2m).

Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton dey number 13 position, e make £43.7m.

Tori be say na Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka be di highest paid female athlete afta dem announce dia own early dis month. She dey 29th position for di overall list, wey dem release on Friday.

"Di coronavirus pandemic make dem cut salary for football stars like Messi and Ronaldo, wey clear road for tennis player to rank as di world highest-paid athlete for di first time," na wetin Kurt Badenhausen, senior editor for Forbes tok.

Last week, two-time Grand Slam champion Osaka, 22, end Serena Williams run of four years as di highest paid female athlete afta she make £30.7m, £1.15m more than 38-year-old Williams.

See di highest-paid athletes for dis year here: