Bayern Munich wan sign Manchester City and Germany winger Leroy Sane, 24, and e kontri man Kai Havertz, 20, from Bayer Leverkusen as part of "new era" for di club, na so dia deputy chairman tok. (Bayern 1, via Evening Standard)

Chelsea dey lead Paris St-Germain to sign Porto Brazilian left-back Alex Telles, 27. (Tuttosport via Express)

Lille don receive multiple offers for striker Victor Osimhen. Tottenham, Liverpool and Arsenal dey among di clubs wey dey interested in di Nigerian, 21. (Mail)

RB Leipzig striker and Liverpool target Timo Werner don make clear im decision on e future on transfer toks, na so Inter Milan sporting director Piero Ausilio tok. Ausilio say di German 24, "no go come join us". (Daily Star)

Arsenal na di favourites to sign Napoli and Poland striker Arkadiusz Milik, 26, but dem dey face competition from Juventus.(La Repubblica via Daily Star)

Manchester United believe agent Mino Raiola na di only person wey want Paul Pogba to leave di club in di summer. France midfielder Pogba, 27, don dey linked wit Real Madrid and Juventus.(Times - subscription required)

Rennes don rule out selling Liverpool and Real Madrid target Eduardo Camavinga dis summer. Di midfielder, 17, don dey linked wit Manchester United. (RTL via Evening Standard)

Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott don turn down di chance to join Real Madrid. Di Englishman, 17, bin get invite to meet Sergio Ramos for attempt to get am to join di club. (The Athletic - subscription required)

Barcelona go want £9m loan fee from any Premier League club for Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho. Di 27-year-old get transfer price of £71m. (Mundo Deportivo via Mirror)

Atletico Madrid midfielder and Manchester United target Saul Niguez say e go "announce new club" in three days. Di Spain player, 25, get £130m release clause for e contract. (Manchester Evening News)

Everton dey expected to bring back Denmark goalkeeper Jonas Lossl, 31, for di end of e loan spell for Championship side Huddersfield Town. (Yorkshire Evening Post)

Celtic dey consider to sign Manchester City and Chile goalkeeper Claudio Bravo, 37. (Times - in Spanish)

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard say im go "refresh" di club squad during di summer transfer window. (Mail)

Inter Milan say dem wan keep on-loan Manchester United striker Alexis Sanchez beyond 30 June. Di Chilean, 31, get contract wit di Serie A side until di end of di season. (Sky Sports Italia via Talksport)