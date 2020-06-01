Image copyright Getty Images Image example Ighalo don score four goals for di eight games im don play for Manchester United

Manchester United don reach agreement with Shanghai Greenland Shenhua to extend di loan deal for Odion Ighalo.

Di Nigerian striker deal with United bin suppose end for 31 May but im go now remain with di Reds until 31 January 2021.

Dis na according to informate for Manchester United official club website.

Ighalo don score four goals for di eight games im don play for Manchester United.

Today confirmation na big boost for United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as im continue to dey prepare im squad for dis month resumption of competitive football.