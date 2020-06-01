Image example Muhammad with im two year old pikin Hajara

42 year old Muhammad Bello Yusuf wey dey stay Kano for northwest Nigeria tell BBC how im parents die 40 years ago when e be 2 years old and how wetin happun dat time make am beta father to im pikin.

June 1st of every year na day when United Nations set aside to celebrate parents and di sacrifices wey dem dey make for dia children for everywia for di world.

"My father die from kidney wahala and my mother join am only 9 days later, according to wetin dem tell me, after dem tell her say my papa die she no tok again until her death, she just collapse immediately."

"After my parents die, dem come move me to my elder sister house and at first i think say na she be my mother but sometimes I dey also go stay with my elder brother wey I also think say na my father until around 11 years old wey dem tell me di truth."

Image example Muhammad father Yusuf Mai Soso and mother Hajara Yusuf die 9 days apart 40 yrs ago

Muhammad say di fact say e no sabi im parents make am get special relationship with im 2 year old pikin wey her mother die last year.

"Me and her dey very close infact many times na only sleep dey separate us, anytime wey i dey comot she always dey with me and di fact say her mama don die and she dey stay with her grandparents, many times na when she sleep i go carry her come house but if she dey awake she no go gree."

Di shop owner say e dey envy pipo wey still get dia parents alive and add say no be small enjoyment dem dey.

"Growing up when I visit my friends house and I see dem dey play with dia parents, I dey feel like crying because na opportunity wey I no fit get or oda times when I see pesin dey disrespect im parents, for my mind I go tok say dis one no get sense."

Muhammad say if to say im parents dey alive, e go always dey respect and buy dem plenti things to make dem happy say dem get pikin.

Finally e advise pipo wey dia parents dey alive to always enjoy time with dem and make dem happy because nobody know wetin go happun tomorrow.