Premier League players' names no go dey dia shirt for the first 12 matches when season resume, instead na 'Black Lives Matter' go dey dia.

Di Premier League go also support any player wey wan kneel down before or during matches as sign of support.

Players for Germany don already show sign of solidarity wit pipo wey dey protest death of George Floyd.

'Black Lives Matter' go replace di names of players for back of dia jerseys during di 12

"We, di players, stand togeda wit one mind to comot racial prejudice," joint message from all 20 clubs statement bin tok.

Black Lives Matter badge go also dey ontop all di jerseys of players for di rest of di season, with anoda badge wey go thank NHS medical staff for dia work during di coronavirus outbreak.

Di Premier League go resume wit no fans for stadium on 17 June afta three-month suspension wey di pandemic cause.