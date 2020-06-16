Image copyright Getty Images

Nigerians dey react to one video wey don go viral now wey show Manchester United player visit popular Nigerian Pastor TB Joshua church for 'healing'.

For inside di video, Gomes wey be 16 years old as at di time, say e bin dey struggle seriously with injuries wey don affect di way e dey play.

"As well as playing for Man United, I also be captain of England under 17, national team" E bin tok.

E no clear which year dem do dis video and Gomes never tok anything about am but di mata don cause plenti tok-tok for social media.

Who be Angel Gomes?

Dem born Adilson Angel Abreu de Almeida Gomes on 31 August 2000.

E be English professional footballer wey dey play attacking midfielder for Premier League club Manchester United.

Gomes start training with Manchester United academy at di age of six. E be di youngest player to represent Manchester United since Duncan Edwards for1953.

E don captain England for under-16, under-17 and under-18 levels.

Angel Gomes don dey in and around United first team for some years now, im make im senior first appearance against Crystal Palace on di final day of the 2016/17 season, wia he make history as di the first player born in di 2000s to make Premier League appearance.

Angel Gomes replace Wayne Rooney to become di first Premier League player born for di millennium in 2017

E also be di cousin of former United winger Nani.

E make im second Premier League appearance at di age of 18 wen he play nine minutes inside di 3-1 win against Huddersfield on Boxing Day.

Gomes na also di youngest pesin to ever collect di Jimmy Murphy award - im win am for 2017 at di age of 16 years and nine months - and become di youngest player to net hat-trick for United U18s for 2016, despite say im start di game ontop bench.

Gomes only manage to make six appearances for 2019-20

Presently, Manchester United dey chook eye to sign new deal for di midfielder despite some interest from Chelsea

Im current deal go expire dis summer.