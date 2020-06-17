Image copyright Getty Images Image example Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola with Arsenal Mikel Arteta wen im be Pep assistant coach

Defending Premier League champions Manchester City go jam Arsenal dis evening for Etihad Stadium for di first match since dem suspend di league sake of coronavirus for March, 2020.

Both teams go wan win di match as di two of dem get wetin dem dey fight for league. City go wan keep di title race alive while Arsenal dey eye top four position to qualify for champions league.

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola say im players no dey fully fit but say im no get any injury problems.

Aymeric Laporte fit return afta im miss City past three games with hamstring issue, meanwhile Leroy Sane fit play too im don dey out since im injure im knee last August.

Meanwhile Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta say im no get any injury problem with im team

Dis match dey come too soon for Lucas Torreira and Calum Chambers wey don dey out for di Gunners for some time now sake of injury, dem still dey try to regain dia fitness.

As tins be so, Guardiola City dey number two for table, 25 points behind Liverpool. While Arsenal dey siddon for number nine position with eight points behind Chelsea wey dey fourth position.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang don score 17 league goals dis season

Where and how you fit watch Man City vs Arsenal?

Na 8:15pm Nigerian time be di kickoff for Man City vs Arsenal for Etihad stadium for Manchester.

Cable television company DSTV, go show di match for Super Sports 3.