Image copyright AFP Image example Cristiano Ronaldo don score 21 Serie A goals dis season but hit di post from di penalty spot

Napoli claim dia first major trophy in six seasons as dem beat Juventus 4-2 for penalty shootout for di Coppa Italia final.

Arkadiusz Milik score di winning spot-kick afta Paulo Dybala miss for Juve, before team-mate im Danilo fire im own go ova di bar.

Juve wey get Cristiano Ronaldo wey don win five Ballon d'Or bin miss penalty for dia Semi final match against AC Milan last week.

Dis na di second final Ronaldo deey lose for final with Italian giants Juventus.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example In line with di safety guidelines sake of coronavirus pandemic, Napoli collect di Coppa Italia trophy themselves

See all di times wey di ogbonge Portugal player don lose for final before

Ronaldo chop red for 2013 Copa del Rey final as Real lose

Jose Mourinho and Cristiano Ronaldo chop red as Real Madrid lose 2-1 to Atletico Madrid for Copa del Rey final for Bernabeu.

Ronaldo score with im head from Mesut Ozil corner for di match before Diego Costa equalise.

Na Joao Miranda extra-time header give Atletico dia famous victory.

Ronaldo and Juve lose 2019 Italian Super Cup

Lazio shock Juventus as dem beat di Italian champions Juventus 3-1 to win di Suppercoppa Italian.

Di five-time Ballon d'Or winner, wey leave Real Madrid for Juve for 2018, bin don win 14 finals before now, but Lazio defeat end dat run for Ronaldo.

Messi vs Ronaldo Uefa Champions League 2009

Di 2009, Uefa Champions league na showdown between Messi and Ronaldo.

For di match, Barcelona wipe Manchester United 2-0 to lift di trophy and one man grab all di headlines Messi.

Di Barca player worry United players throughout di match wey happun for Rome Stadio Olimpico.

Portugal lose Euro 2004 final

Ronaldo cry well-well wen Greece beat Portugal 1-0 for Euro 2004. final to lift di trophy in front of dia home fans for Stadium of Light.

Greece wey no too get star players defeat di home nation wey get big stars likes of Luis Figo, Maniche and young Ronaldo wey just dey come up.

Angelos Charisteas score for di winner Greeks' afta 57 minutes.