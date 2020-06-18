Ronaldo: See all di times di Juventus striker don lose for final for im football career
Napoli claim dia first major trophy in six seasons as dem beat Juventus 4-2 for penalty shootout for di Coppa Italia final.
Arkadiusz Milik score di winning spot-kick afta Paulo Dybala miss for Juve, before team-mate im Danilo fire im own go ova di bar.
Juve wey get Cristiano Ronaldo wey don win five Ballon d'Or bin miss penalty for dia Semi final match against AC Milan last week.
Dis na di second final Ronaldo deey lose for final with Italian giants Juventus.
See all di times wey di ogbonge Portugal player don lose for final before
Ronaldo chop red for 2013 Copa del Rey final as Real lose
Jose Mourinho and Cristiano Ronaldo chop red as Real Madrid lose 2-1 to Atletico Madrid for Copa del Rey final for Bernabeu.
Ronaldo score with im head from Mesut Ozil corner for di match before Diego Costa equalise.
Na Joao Miranda extra-time header give Atletico dia famous victory.
Ronaldo and Juve lose 2019 Italian Super Cup
Lazio shock Juventus as dem beat di Italian champions Juventus 3-1 to win di Suppercoppa Italian.
Di five-time Ballon d'Or winner, wey leave Real Madrid for Juve for 2018, bin don win 14 finals before now, but Lazio defeat end dat run for Ronaldo.
Messi vs Ronaldo Uefa Champions League 2009
Di 2009, Uefa Champions league na showdown between Messi and Ronaldo.
For di match, Barcelona wipe Manchester United 2-0 to lift di trophy and one man grab all di headlines Messi.
Di Barca player worry United players throughout di match wey happun for Rome Stadio Olimpico.
Portugal lose Euro 2004 final
Ronaldo cry well-well wen Greece beat Portugal 1-0 for Euro 2004. final to lift di trophy in front of dia home fans for Stadium of Light.
Greece wey no too get star players defeat di home nation wey get big stars likes of Luis Figo, Maniche and young Ronaldo wey just dey come up.
Angelos Charisteas score for di winner Greeks' afta 57 minutes.