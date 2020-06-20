Image copyright Getty Images Image example Lionel Messi reaction during di game against Sevilla

Many fans dey yab Lionel Messi afta im team Barcelona play goalless draw against Sevilla on Friday night to leave di title race wide open with eight games to go.

Di result mean say second-place Real Madrid fit move level on points with Barca when dem travel go Real Sociedad on Sunday.

Lionel Messi free-kick go ova di bar for first half but Sevilla defence frustrate Barcelona for di match.

Lucas Ocampos also hit bar for di home team before di break.

Sevilla defend like say tomorrow no dey, sometimes na five players dey back and e work for dem as Barcelona get most of di possession but dem not really create chances.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Lionel Messi don score 699 career goals

Messi free-kick na Barcelona best chance for di match although Luis Suarez first-time strike for die minute for almost enta be goal, but Sevilla get chances too for di match - Ocampos and Munir El Haddadi force two smart saves from Ter Stegen from close range for first half.

Barcelona striker Antoine Griezmann come in as substitute for 76th minute to try win di game but e no make any impact.

Di league leaders next match na against Athletic Bilbao on Tuesday, 23 June.

Why fans yab Messi

Messi wey be di highest goal scorer dis season for La liga with 21 goals, luck no shine for am against Sevilla.

Check out some of di tweets wey about Messi wey trend wen di match end.