Image copyright Getty Images Image example The aircraft circled above Etihad Stadium for several minutes before departing

Burnley say shame catch dem after one banner wey dem write 'White Lives Matter Burnley' fly over Etihad Stadium during dia Monday match against Manchester City.

Dem tie di banner to aeroplane come begin fly am like kite just before match begin.

Burnley lose di match 5-0.

After di match, Clarets captain Ben Mee tell tori pipo say "No how no how, afta we see that banner for sky, e seriously affect our game."

By half time, City don score three goals - two from Riyad Mahrez and one from Phil Foden.

But history show say even though di message on di 'White Lives Matter Burnley' banner fit turn di belle of anyone wey believe in equality, Burnley don collect dis same number of goals from City hand for Etihad.

Man City 5-0 Burnley result happun for 2018, 2019 and now 2020.

Reactions

Mee no waste time to let pipo know say no be all dia fans support wetin some pipo dey call racist message.

"Na small number of our supporters do am... We dey embarrassed say our name dey on am, say dem try to link am to our club - e no belong anywhere near our club," im tok.

Even di official statement from Burnley club don condemn di fans wey dey behind di banner: "Those wey dey responsible no dey welcome for Turf Moor (dia stadium).

"We apologise to di Premier League, to Manchester City and to all those wey dey help to promote Black Lives Matter."