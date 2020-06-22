Image copyright Getty Images Image example Mark Calaway, alias Di Undertaker, say e no get "desire to get back in di ring"

After almost 33 years of wrestling, Di Undertaker don hint say e career don dey ova, according to one WWE documentary wey dem release on Sunday.

During di final episode of im Last Ride docuseries, Di Undertaker say im dey at peace say im no dey wrestle again.

Dis na sometin wey im no fit do even as im don tease say im wan retire for some time now throughout di years.

Undertaker wey e real name na Mark Calaway tok say "I dey at a point wey be say dis time di cowboy really need ride away."

Afta im tok say e get nothing more to accomplish, e be like say Undertaker don dey okay wit wetin im don do and to spend e future for house.

"I believe say I dey at a place now, afta-Boneyard, wey be ogbonge battle against one of di best for di business. Here you dey, dey climb on your motorcycle and you dey take off.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example The Undertaker (L) don win multiple titles during e career

E get a lot of thought and a lot of emotion, one of dem na 'you dey happy enough with dat?' Na one powerful moment. You no dey always get those kain moment."

Di World Wrestling Entertainment put out tweet to say "#ThankyouTaker #TheLastRide" but dem no formally announce e retirement.

Pipo ontop Twitter sef join to respond to Undertaker 'retirement' with emotions. See some of di best response.