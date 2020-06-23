Image copyright Getty Images

World number one Novak Djokovic don become di latest player to test positive for Covid-19.

Dis dey come afta Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki wey show Coronavirus symptoms reveal say dem get di Covid-19 virus afta dem play for Djokovic Adria Tour competition.

Djokovic wey be 33 years play fellow Serb Troicki for di first event for Belgrade.

Great Britain Andy Murray say di positive test na "lesson for us", while Australia tennis player Nick

Kyrgios say pipo say those wey go play for di competition make "strong head decision".

No ATP tour event don hold since February becos of di global pandemic and di Adria Tour, wey no be ATP event na one of di first competitions to happun since then.

4,000 fans bin attend di first leg for Serbia, later pictures comot of how players bin dey dance close together inside nightclub for Belgrade.

Bulgaria's Dimitrov play Croatia Coric on Saturday for di second leg for Zedar, Croatia.

Becos Crotaia don lift lockdown measures, players bin dey free to no observe social distancing rules and dem bin dey hug each other for di end of dia matches.

Zverev, Cilic and Andrey Rublev wey also play for di event don test negative but suggest say dem go now self-isolate for up to 14 days.