Premier League news: See wetin di league dey do to allow black pipo become managers

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Nuno Espirito Santo na di only only black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) manager for di Premier League

Di Premier League, English Football League and Professional Footballers' Association don announce one new scheme to increase di number of black, Asian and minority ethnic coaches (BAME).

Di plan na to assist BAME players move into full-time coaching roles for di professional game.

Di scheme go start next season and six coaches go get opportunity of 23-month work for EFL clubs every season.

PFA members fit apply anytime, no mata dia age or which stage dem don reach for dia career.

"Dis na critical time for black, Asian and minority ethnic coaches," tok Doncaster Rovers manager Darren Moore, wey be chairman of Premier League's black participants' advisory group.

"We all know and agree say diversity of coaches and managers must increase and dis work scheme na positive step.

"Plenty role dey di academy system, till pesin reach di first team, and young coaches fit find work for di different different areas to begin di journey."

Right now, na only six of di 91 Premier League and EFL managers or head coaches na im be pipo from BAME.

Wetin be di conditions?

Candidates must get minimum of Uefa B qualification and commit to dia Uefa A coaching licence.

Dey must also do FA Advanced Youth Award programme

Candidates go do individual club interviews