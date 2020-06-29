Hannatu and Anwalu be cousins wey fall in love, marry each oda

Producers: Mansur Abubakar, Gift Ufuoma

Hannatu Mohammed and her husband Auwalu Uba na cousins and dem dey married for 22 years now wit nine children.

For Kano, northwest Nigeria wia dem dey live e dey normal for cousins to marry each oda in line with dia culture and islamic religion wia most of di pipo dey follow.

According to Hannatu, she dey enjoy di marriage wella and e don increase bond and unity for dia extended family.

“Im papa and my own papa na brothers wey make us cousins, my aunty Hajiya Delu na she first suggest dis marriage to our parents and dem like di idea.”

Auwalu on im part say at first both of dem get pipo wey dem bin dey love but sake of family unity dem pursue those pipo.

“I bin get girl wey i like and she too get bobo but after our parents tell us dia plan, me and her come tok, she like me and i like her, na so we release our former partners for dis relationship and i dey very happy.”

Auwalu add say e get one time wey im and Hannatu fight instead of her to go her papa house na im own papa house she go sake of say na same family and dem resolve di issue one time.

Finally Auwali tok say dis kain marriage between cousins if love dey no go dey lead to wife killing husband or husband killing wife wey bin dey happun in some parts of di kontri.

Kontries where e dey legal to marry your cousin

United Kingdom- many kontries for Europe dey allow cousin marriage including Queen Elizabeth's kontri wia even though some pipo dey against am law neva ban am.

United States- some states for United states of America like New york, Texas, Alabama and Arkansas dey allow first cousins like Auwalu and Hannatu to marry. In total 26 out of di 50 states for US allow first cousins to marry each other.

Australia- Dis na anoda ogbonge kontri wey dey allow first cousins to marry for many of dia states. For some states for di kontri pesin fit marry im uncle or aunty, niece or nephew as well.