See why Adebayor comot Olimpia afta two matches

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Chance no too show for Adebayor to play for Olimpia before coronavirus make dem cancel games for Paraguay

Di contract of former Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester City striker Emmanuel Adebayor for Paraguayan club Olimpia don end by mutual consent.

Di 36-year-old Togolese striker don play only two times for di club since dem sign am for February, and im no score any goal until di global coronavirus pandemic make di league shut down.

During im arrival plenty fans show for airport to come greet am.

But during di lockdown na im house for Togo im don dey and di club say im return to Paraguay fit cause health risk.