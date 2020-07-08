Uefa Champions League: See wetin go change for August wen di league resume

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, Di celebrations wey Liverpool do wen dem win di cup fit no happun dis year

Di Uefa Champions league go return for August afta almost five months wey dem pause di competition sake of corona virus.

Dem bin don announce say dem go play with out fans for stadium for now as di Uefa presido Aleksander Ceferin no cancel di idea pata-pata.

Dis na di changes wey go happun wen Champions League resume for di 7th of August.

Venues

Di remaining round of sixteen matches wey dem dey play from 7th to 8th of August go happun for either di club home ground or for were Uefa pick.

All di quarter final and semi final matches for 12-15 August dem go hold for two stadiums for Lisbon, Portugal wey dem dey call Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica and Estádio José Alvalade.

Di finals go happun for di Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica. Dis na as dem go play di quarter and semi finals as single leg ties.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Benfica's Estadio da Luz na wia dem go play di Champions League fimal

More Substitute

Teams go fit to do five substitutions, according to di Uefa statement, but na nly for three points for di game.

For dis reason dem don increase di number of players wey teams fit get from 18 players to 23.

New Players

Uefa say dem go allow teams to register maximum of three new List A players but terms and conditions dey for inside di mata