Eric Dier: Tottenham midfielder go pay £40k fine say e climb chair go confront fan

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Mourinho say im decide not to tok ontop di mata because e no wan enta trouble

Tottenham midfielder Eric Dier don chop four-match ban and go pay fine of £40,000 afta e climb chair go confront fan for stadium.

Di incident happun earlier dis year on on 4 March for match wen Norwich beat dem comot from FA cup.

Di Football Association ban don mean say di 26-year-old go only fit play one match from di remaining Tottenham League games.

A statement said: "Di Tottenham player gree say im action for di match against Norwich City for di FA Cup no dey good but e deny say e threaten anybody.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter: Insert Title Wetin we call dis foto, Dier denied his behaviour was "threatening" and told a hearing he was protecting his brother

"One independent regulatory commission later torchlight say wetin Eric Dier do dey threatening."

Spurs manager Jose Mourinho bin tok dat time say di fan abuse Dier.

But afta di FA announcement of di ban Mourinho refuse to tok on di mata so as "not to enta trouble" but also confam say di club no go appeal.