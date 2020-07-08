English premier league table: West Ham vs Burnley, results of football league and teams wey fit qualify for champions league or go relegation

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Vardy na di top scorer for Premier League with 22 goals

English premier league table and results still dey pipo mind afta Liverpool don already win di Premier League title for di 2019/20 season.

West Ham vs Burnley match na anoda match wey pipo dey use torchlight look as e besay West ham no dey safe for di league table.

Di one wey neva dem settle for di league na di teams wey go play for Europe next season and di teams wey go go relegation.

Manchester City fit miss out on Champions League football unless CAS overturn dia two-year Uefa ban, di race for top-five finish still dey hot.

On Tuesday Chelsea increase dia chance to finish for top four afta dem beat Crystal Palace 3-2 to move to number three position for table.

Tottenham 1-0 win over Everton on Monday evening carry dem to eighth to close di gap on fifth-placed Manchester United to seven points.

Di top four teams for di league go qualify for Champions Leagues while fifth and sixth position go play for Europa league.

While di bottom three teams for di league go go relegations. Di way tins dey for table Aston Villa, Bournemouth and Norwich dey di relegation zone and tori be say Brighton, West Ham and Watford leg still dey shake for di league.

Premier League table as tins stand now