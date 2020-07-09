Kamaru Usman: Ahead of UFC Usman vs Masvidal fight - See facts about di Nigerian American mixed martial artist

Wia dis foto come from, Kamara Usman Wetin we call dis foto, Kamara Usman aka "The Nigerian Nightmare"

Kamaru Usman go fight Jorge Masvidal on Sunday 12 July for di Nigerian Nightmare to defend im welterweight belt.

Usman bin suppose face Gilbert Burns, but im pull out afta im catch coronavirus, dat na how Masvidal take step to replace am on short notice.

UFC president Dana White come up wit di idea to carry di sport go exotic new location so dat im go fit organise events during di coronavirus pandemic.

Tori be say many fighters no dey allowed to enter US sake of travel restrictions, White don turn Abu Dhabi Yas Island into im new base.

Dis na five facts you suppose know about Kamaru next fight with Masvidal .

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Kamara Usman na di reigning welterweight UFC champion

Wia be UFC 'Fight Island'?

Fight Island dey for Yas Island, wey dey located just off di Abu Dhabi coast.

Yas Island is no be strange place to host sporting events, na di home of Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Warner Bros World, Ferrari World, Yas WaterWorld and Yas Marina Circuit dey located inside di island.

Yas Island go dey on lockdown for di UFC events, with borders and police checkpoint within di safe zone throughout di period of di event, to ensure say everybody dey safe.

Which time Kamaru go fight Masvidal?

Pipo wey dey live fot Nigeria fit watch di fight for Supersports 11 on DSTV for Sunday early mor-mor between 5am - 7am.

Wetin be two fighters record?

Usman dey find form. Di 33-year-old record almost dey perfect, im only defeat na against Jose Caceres for 2013.

Di Nigerian Nightmare also get ogbonge win over a number of top fighters for di division elite names. Im last four victories na over Covington, Woodley, Rafael dos Anjos and Demian Maia.

KAMARU USMAN

Record: 16-1-0

Wins: 16

By knockout: 7

By submission: 1

By decision: 8

Draws: 0

Losses: 1

JORGE MASVIDAL

Age: 35

Height: 5ft 11in

Reach: 74 inches

Record: 35-13-0

Wins: 35

By knockout: 16

By submission: 2

By decision: 17

Draws: 0

Losses: 13

Who be Masvidal?

Masvidal from Miami, Florida, for United States. Im start to learn street fighting at a very young age.

Afta im drop out of school, im decide to train as professional for mixed martial arts. For 2013, im sign one deal with UFC and go on to win im first fight against Tim Means. Di 35-year-old fighter dey popular for league because of sharp boxing skills and tori be say im jab dey very dangerous.

UFC 251: Full fight card

Main card

Kamaru Usman (c) vs. Jorge Masvidal - Welterweight

Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs. Max Holloway - Featherweight

Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo - Bantamweight

Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas - Women's Strawweight