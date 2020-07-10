Uefa Champions League quarter final draw: Manchester City, Real Madrid fit jam Juventus or Lyon for quarter-finals
Uefa don release draw for who go play who for di quarter-finals and semi-finals ahead of di resumption of di Champions League.
Atalanta, Atletico Madrid, Paris St-Germain and RB Leipzig don already enta quarter-finals before di league bin go on suspension sake of di coronavirus pandemic.
The UEFA Champions League draw is complete! 🙌— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) July 10, 2020
Who will lift the trophy next month? 🏆🤔#UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/h7hYwKWw2K
Full draw
All quarter-finals go take place from 12-15 August. Remaining last-16 fixtures on 7-8 August.
1) Real Madrid or Manchester City v Lyon or Juventus
2) RB Leipzig v Atletico Madrid
3) Napoli or Barcelona v Chelsea or Bayern Munich
4) Atalanta v Paris St-Germain
Uefa do all three draws, for quarter-finals, semi-finals and one to determine who go be home side for di final as all di matches dem go hold for Lisbon, Portugal..
But dem still get four last second leg matches wey dem suppose play.
- Manchester City v Real Madrid (2-1)
- Bayern Munich v Chelsea (3-0)
- Barcelona v Napoli (1-1)
- Juventus v Lyon (0-1).
All di ties go dey for one match, not two legs and e go happun for Lisbon, Portugal for either Sporting's Estadio Jose Alvalade or Benfica's Estadio da Luz.
Na for Benfica Estadio da Luz dem go host di finals wey dem move comot Instanbul.
Di matches go hold from 7-23 August and dis na how dem plan am.
7-8 August: Last-16 second legs
12-15 August: Quarter-finals
18-19 August: Semi-finals
23 August: Final