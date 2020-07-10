Uefa Champions League quarter final draw: Manchester City, Real Madrid fit jam Juventus or Lyon for quarter-finals

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Atletico Madrid pursue Liverpool comot to secure dia positions for quarter-finals.

Uefa don release draw for who go play who for di quarter-finals and semi-finals ahead of di resumption of di Champions League.

Atalanta, Atletico Madrid, Paris St-Germain and RB Leipzig don already enta quarter-finals before di league bin go on suspension sake of di coronavirus pandemic.

Full draw

All quarter-finals go take place from 12-15 August. Remaining last-16 fixtures on 7-8 August.

1) Real Madrid or Manchester City v Lyon or Juventus

2) RB Leipzig v Atletico Madrid

3) Napoli or Barcelona v Chelsea or Bayern Munich

4) Atalanta v Paris St-Germain

Uefa do all three draws, for quarter-finals, semi-finals and one to determine who go be home side for di final as all di matches dem go hold for Lisbon, Portugal..

But dem still get four last second leg matches wey dem suppose play.

Manchester City v Real Madrid (2-1)

Bayern Munich v Chelsea (3-0)

Barcelona v Napoli (1-1)

Juventus v Lyon (0-1).

All di ties go dey for one match, not two legs and e go happun for Lisbon, Portugal for either Sporting's Estadio Jose Alvalade or Benfica's Estadio da Luz.

Na for Benfica Estadio da Luz dem go host di finals wey dem move comot Instanbul.

Di matches go hold from 7-23 August and dis na how dem plan am.

7-8 August: Last-16 second legs

12-15 August: Quarter-finals

18-19 August: Semi-finals