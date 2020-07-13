Man City Uefa ban: Manchester City don overturn dia two-year sanction from European competition on appeal to CAS

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Manchester City don win dia case to comot dia two-year ban from European club competitions.

Di Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) announce say di club no dey guilty of "cuni cuni way wit money" on Monday.

Uefa Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) bin nack City di ban for February afta dem rule say di club don "seriously break laws" of Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations between 2012 and 2016.

City original fine of 30m euros (£26.9m) now don reduce to 10m euros.

Cas ruling means City, wey e sure for say dem go finish second for Premier League dis season, go now play for di 2020-21 Champions League.

Although Cas say City "no follow cooperate with Uefa authorities".