Man United vs Southampton: Wetin di result go mean for di Premier League table

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood don score 16 goals in all competitions dis season for di club

Manchester United don name di same team wey play for dia last four league games, for dia Monday night game against Southampton for Old Trafford for Premier League.

Tori be say dem no get any new injury concerns for dis match, although defenders Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones still dey injured.

Meanwhile for Southampton dem dey without Moussa Djenepo, Sofiane Boufal and Yan Valery, all of dem fit no play again dis season sake of injury.

Saints dey hope say Jannik Vestergaard go recover from im thigh problem to make di match-day squad.

Dis match dey very important to Ole Gunnar Solskjær team and di race to qualify for next season Champions League afta Chelsea and Leicester drop points dis weekend.

Head-to-head

Wia dis foto come from, Manchester United/TWITTER Wetin we call dis foto, Odion Ighalo neva score yet for Premier league but im don score five goals in all competition for di club

Manchester United don win just two of dia last six Premier League home games against Southampton (D2, L2), for Old Trafford dem don win 13 out of dia first 14 meetings.

If Southampton avoid defeat e go be di second time dem go end a Premier League season without defeat for either of dia fixtures against United.

Saints don lose more matches (26) and conceded more goals (82) against United dan any oda against Premier League side.

Southampton don lose nine Premier League matches against United afta dem score di opening goal, including 3-2 defeat for Old Trafford last season.

If United win di match dem go move to third position for table ahead of Chelsea and Leicester City.

Manchester United form

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Manchester United team dey unbeaten for 10 Premier League games

Manchester United dey undefeated for 10 Premier League games (W7, D3), di longest current unbeaten run for di division.

Dem dey undefeated for dia last 17 matches for all competitions (W13, D4), dia best run since dem go 18 games without defeat for March 2013.

Di Reds don lose just one of dia last 15 home league games (W9, D5), dem win di last four by an aggregate score of 13-2.

United victory against Aston Villa mean say dem be di first Premier League team to win four consecutive matches by at least three goals.

Dem need eight points out of di possible 12 in dia final four league fixtures to equal dia points total of last season (66).

United don win joint-record of 13 penalties for Premier League dis season.

Southampton form

Southampton don collect 27 points away from home dis season, wey rank dem fourth for Premier League.

Dem don score for 15 Premier League away matches dis season, a joint-league high alongside Chelsea, di only place dem no score na for Turf Moor and Anfield.

Danny Ings don score11 league goals away from home and 19 in total.

Premier League table as tins stand now