Adebayo Akinfenwa: Wycombe Wanderers F C striker get Jurgen Klopp special message for crossing EFL League one

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Championship go see 'Beast mode' next season

Wycombe Wanderers Football Club players belle dey sweet afta dem secure promotion to di Championship, dem beat Oxford United for Wembley - but only one of dem get to celebrate dia victory with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Afta di Chairboys 2-1 victory on Monday to reach di second tier for di first time, veteran striker Adebayo Akinfenwa tori pipo Sky interview for pitch, na so di 38-year-old tok about one similar post-match interview from am four years earlier.

On dat day for 2016 - after scoring a penalty for AFC Wimbledon against Plymouth Argyle in the League Two play-off final - he famously said: "I think I'm technically unemployed, so any managers hit me up on the WhatsApp and get me a job."

So afta last night result, Akinfenwa, wey be long-time Liverpool fan, begin joke say: "Make I tell you something, di only person wey fit hit me up on WhatsApp dis time na Klopp, so we fit celebrate together. You get me? Oi!"

Like play like play Klopp do am.

For video call, Klopp explain tok say im watch di game, but miss di post-match interview. But, , "Hendo and some of di odar boys" tell me about am.

"Even for dis strange times, , I hope you celebrate say im fit celebrate well," Na wetin Klopp tok for inside video. Na so oda Liverpool players follow send am congratulations, including Virgil van Dijk and Jordan Henderson himself.

Akinfenwa former clubs AFC Wimbledon, wey no dey limited to, Torquay, Swansea, Northampton, Gillingham, Doncaster and Millwall celebrate am for im goal scoring ability. Im nickname na 'The Beast' and im even don write autobiography wey im title 'The Beast: My Story'.

But tori be say The Beast na fan of newly crowned Premier League champions Liverpool.

Wen di Reds win dia first league title for 30 years last month, im happily chop fine from im club afta im wear LFC shirt come training for Wycombe.