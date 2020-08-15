Barcelona 8-2 yabis wetin social media dey take 'punish' Barca afta wetin Bayern do dem for Champions League

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

E go be hard time for plenty fans of Barcelona club as football lovers around di world don begin dey laugh dem on top di beating wey dem chop for di hands of Bayern Munich on Friday.

Bayern beat Barcelona 8-2 for di UEFA Champions League quarter finals game wey dem play for Lisbon, Portugal.

Like say dat no be enough pain for di Spanish giant, world pipo for social media don begin use di final score to yab dem.

"I 8-2", "You 8-2", "I 8-2 see it", "I'd 8-2 be" don ginger different jokes and meme from football lovers on social media.

Even Bayern Munich official handle sef join do dia own.

We torchlight some of di reaction

Skip Twitter post, 1 Content is not available View content on Twitter De external site no concern BBC. End of Twitter post, 1

Skip Twitter post, 2 Content is not available View content on Twitter De external site no concern BBC. End of Twitter post, 2

Skip Twitter post, 3 Content is not available View content on Twitter De external site no concern BBC. End of Twitter post, 3

Skip Twitter post, 4 Content is not available View content on Twitter De external site no concern BBC. End of Twitter post, 4

Skip Twitter post, 5 Content is not available View content on Twitter De external site no concern BBC. End of Twitter post, 5

Skip Twitter post, 6 Content is not available View content on Twitter De external site no concern BBC. End of Twitter post, 6

Skip Twitter post, 7 Content is not available View content on Twitter De external site no concern BBC. End of Twitter post, 7

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Barcelona, wey be di club of celebrity footballer Lionel Messi, neva chop dis kain beating since 1946 wen Sevila beat di club 8-0.