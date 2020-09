Willian: Arsenal don sign di Chelsea midfielder on free transfer

Wia dis foto come from, Arsenal FC

Arsenal don sign Brazil midfielder Willian on free transfer for three years deal afta di 32 year-old contract wit Chelsea expire.

Arsenal make dis announcement for dia Twitter handle on Friday.

Di Blues bin wan renew Willian contract afta im play for dem for seven years, but dem no gree match wetin di Gunners bin offer.

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal manager say im believe say im na "player wey go really make a difference" for im club as dem wan make dia attacking midfielder and di winger position strong.

Willian don do 339 appearances for Chelsea aft aim move from Russian side Anzhi Makhachkala for 2013 for £30 million.

During im time wit Chelsea, im win two Premier League titles, di Europa League, di FA Cup and di League Cup.