BBNaija: Why Cameroon Biggy237 no dey laik BBNaija

Wia dis foto come from, Biggy 237

Biggy 237, Cameroon Big Brother TV reality show, don enta number two week but fans di still tasty, di hungry for see some kana juicy gist weh e go make dem tok, deh di complain say de show no dey laik BBNaija.

De only tin for Biggy mansion weh e go viral na de fire weh e bi catch kitchen and e give fans and kontri pipo toking point.

But why pipo di complain say Biggy 237 no dey laik BBNaija?

No kissing, no hugging only prayer

Biggy 237 no get excitement- no kissing, no hugging laik for BBNiaja, instead na prayer dem dey do.

Some fans di hungry for see some lovigiaties-love stories inside de house, two pipo inside bedsheet, kissing, hugging laik for BBNaija.

Some even say make deh change kissing rules. Even if some desires bi human, organisers check say e good for maintain moral standards.

But, Biggy 237 di shine eye for dia house rules wit fans and public for mind and deh di hope say deh go fit satisfy fans dia wish.

House small

Biggy 237 house small house no be small.

When deh compare BBNaija house, Biggy 237 mansion over small and pipo no di fit move inside free from weti deh di watch for video.

Dis make Nigerian fans di ask if na by force for start reality show.

But de mansion no ova small as such, as organisers di open oda areas. Wen deh open side for gym pipo surprise.

Plans dey for go for dia own building from next edition.

Correct time

Organisers no chose correct time for show Biggy 237 for de same time wit BBNaija.

Many fans say deh for no show Biggy 237 for de same taim wit BBNaija.

BBNaija di overshadow e small broda. For de organisers, na Covid-19 bi make dem suspend dia show weh e for finish before now.

Wusai Biggy 237 di show na de kweshion weh pipo continue for ask

Pipo no fit watch

Biggy 237 no dey laik BBNiaja weh e di show for DSTV so pipo no know how for watch'am.

Cameroon Big Brother di show na for My Media Prime and Biggy 237 TV but plenti pipo no fit watch.

Good news from 237 mansion

But some big tori don komot for Biggy house weh e fit change life for housemate.

Popsy Brown e mami dey for Jamot hospital for treatment afta e show e picture wit doty clothes add say e head no correct.

Some well-wishers donate moni take Posy Brown e maini go hospital.