Lionel Messi Barcelona FC team training fotos

Wia dis foto come from, @FcBarcelona

Lionel Messi come out to do training wit FC Barcelona for di first time afta e fail to leave di club.

Di Barcelona captain train wit di team on Thursday unlike Monday training wen di World Player of di Year train alone before getting di results of one corona test.

Messi bin train wit a number of Barcelona players, including Philippe Coutinho, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong and Ansu Fati.

Messi go tanda for anoda season wit FC Barcelona, ​​afta e no fit leave leaving di club, as e be say any pesin wey wan buy am must cough out 700 million euros before dem let am go.

Dis na how Messi train wit FC Barcelona team members

