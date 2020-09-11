West Brom and Nigeria Semi Ajayi say 'No dream dey too big'

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Semi Ajayi na part of di West Bromwich Albion team wey gain promotion back to di Premier League

Even though e miss out to play for Premier League with Arsenal, Semi Ajayi never ever lose confidence say e go make am one day.

Instead, di 26-year-old Nigeria defender journey to di Premier League see am begin drop down to lower leagues in order to play regular football.

But now im dey prepare to play for English top-flight with West Bromwich Albion wey just gain promotion.

"Always believe in your own ability," im tell BBC Sport.

"Never let anyone tell you say you neo fit make am or your dreams are too big.

"Look at me I bin dey League 1 just 18 months ago and now I dey ready to play for Premier League."

West Brom gain promotion when dem finish as runners-up for Championship and come begin dia Premier League campaign on Sunday against visiting Leicester City.

London-born Ajayi begin im youth career for Charlton Athletic before e sign contract with senior team and come go non-league Dartford as loan player for one season.

At di age of 20 e move go Arsenal and even though e play many friendlies dia and even come from bench to play many premier league matches, im still no get breakthrough.

Instead dem loan am to Cardiff City, wia for 2015 e stay dia permanently, but then loan am again go AFC Wimbledon and then Crewe Alexandra.

Again dem move am go Rotherham for League 1 - on temporary arrangement - and na from dia e shine for West Brom eye wey make dem sign am.

Still dreaming big

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Semi Ajayi na Arsenal substitute wey dem no use for many Premier League matches

He believes that his time playing at different levels has helped rather than hindered his career. E believe say di times im dey play for lower leagues no pour sand sand for im career garri.

"To experience different leagues and international football mean say you go always have to believe in your own ability," he explained.

Ajayi don play 10 times for Nigeria so far and na small remain for am to join di final Super Eagles squad for last year Africa Cup of Nations for Egypt.

"E pain me say I miss out but I wished di boys all di best and I no take am personally," e tok.

"I just know say I suppose come back to show di kain pesin I be,"

E still get am for mind to win something with Nigeria.

"(I want to) win Afcon, e go dey amazing for Nigeria, and to play for World Cup and win am dat one join - why not?" he hala.

As for im first season for Premier League him wan play well wit West Brom team.