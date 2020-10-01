Champions League draw: Messi to clash wit Ronaldo for group stage
Two of di best players for modern football go clash for di Champions League group stage dis season afta Juventus draw inside same group wit Barcelona.
Premier League champions Liverpool go also face Ajax, as Chelsea dey di same group wit Europa League winners Sevilla, while Manchester City go face Porto.
Manchester United dey drawn against Paris St-Germain, wey dem knock out in di last 16 for di 2018-19 season.
Meanwhile Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi go face each other after Juventus and Barcelona find demsef for di same group: Group G.
Di draw for Geneva dey happun without club officials for dia due to di ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Dis year group stage go start on Tuesday, 20 October while di final na on Saturday, 29 May 2021 for di Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul.
Group A
- Bayern
- Atlético
- Salzburg
- Lokomotiv Moskva
Group B
- Real Madrid
- Shakhtar Donetsk
- Inter
- Mönchengladbach
Group C
- Porto
- Man. City
- Olympiacos
- Marseille
Group D
- Liverpool
- Ajax
- Atalanta
- Midtjylland
Group E
- Sevilla
- Chelsea
- Krasnodar
- Rennes
Group F
- Zenit
- Germany Dortmund
- Lazio
- Club Brugge
Group G
- Juventus
- Barcelona
- Dynamo Kyiv
- Ferencváros
Group H
- Paris Saint Germain
- Manchester United
- Leipzig
- İstanbul Başakşehir