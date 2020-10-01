Champions League draw: Messi to clash wit Ronaldo for group stage

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Two of di best players for modern football go clash for di Champions League group stage dis season afta Juventus draw inside same group wit Barcelona.

Premier League champions Liverpool go also face Ajax, as Chelsea dey di same group wit Europa League winners Sevilla, while Manchester City go face Porto.

Manchester United dey drawn against Paris St-Germain, wey dem knock out in di last 16 for di 2018-19 season.

Meanwhile Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi go face each other after Juventus and Barcelona find demsef for di same group: Group G.

Di draw for Geneva dey happun without club officials for dia due to di ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Dis year group stage go start on Tuesday, 20 October while di final na on Saturday, 29 May 2021 for di Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul.

Group A

Bayern

Atlético

Salzburg

Lokomotiv Moskva

Group B

Real Madrid

Shakhtar Donetsk

Inter

Mönchengladbach

Group C

Porto

Man. City

Olympiacos

Marseille

Group D

Liverpool

Ajax

Atalanta

Midtjylland

Group E

Sevilla

Chelsea

Krasnodar

Rennes

Group F

Zenit

Germany Dortmund

Lazio

Club Brugge

Group G

Juventus

Barcelona

Dynamo Kyiv

Ferencváros

Group H