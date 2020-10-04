Edinson Cavani: Manchester United set to sign former PSG striker

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Cavani joined PSG from Napoli in 2013 and helped them win six Ligue 1 titles

Former Paris St-Germain striker Edinson Cavani go fly into England on Sunday to join Manchester United.

Di Uruguay international, don dey follow United tok and although deal no dey ground for now, e dey look like say Cavani go join dem for wetin fit be two-year contract.

Cavani no get contract again afta im comot Paris St-Germain for di end of June.

E comot PSG afta di big kwanta im get wit Neymar and e feel say more European football still dey im body.

United don put voice down say di player get desire to play for Old Trafford and if dem meet face to face, and that desire still dey, dem go give am deal.

Man United also feel say Cavani age of 33 no be issue and say na im experience dem go use develop younger players for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer team.

Im don score 341 goals in 556 club games. Including one wey be club record of 200 goals in 301 appearances for PSG. He has also score 50 goals in 116 internationals for Uruguay.