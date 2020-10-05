Arsenal transfer news: "Thomas Partey" move to Arsenal FC Gunners from Atletico Madrid almost dey sealed
Arsenal dey try conclude deadline day deal for long-term target Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid.
Di Ghana international midfielder, get release clause of £45m.
Partey, wey join Atletico for 2011, don make 35 league appearances for Diego Simeone team.
Partey, bin win di 2017-18 Europa League and 2018 Super Cup with Atletico, and e just even sign new deal for di Wanda Metropolitano for 2018, until di end of June 2023.
Yet e be like say Arsenal ready to force Partey to port before im contract end.
If pesin dey wonder say why Arsenal go wan comot big money buy di midfielder on transfer deadline day, we get some ideas why:
Obonge passing
Partey na midfielder wit di ability to pass short and long wit quality.
Just some of the reasons why #Arsenal fans should be excited about the potential signing of Thomas Partey...— thesportsman (@TheSportsman) October 5, 2020
📹 @LaLigaENpic.twitter.com/adfJKdKZHf
End of Twitter post, 1
Goals
English football like players wey fit tear shot to score, and Partey sabi am well well.
WELCOME TO THE PARTEY @Thomaspartey22 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/MPVQxjMGHQ— Ed 🥤 (@edarsenalx) October 5, 2020
End of Twitter post, 2
Bravery
E dey very intelligent in di way e dey move, and im tackle dey very precise. Ontop that im brave in di way e dey press high.
No wonder Thomas Partey is packing his bags to go to the slums of North London. Riqui Puig ran rings around him. pic.twitter.com/yMo4T4p3E2— SR (@TotalMaestro) October 5, 2020
End of Twitter post, 3
One-touch football
Na footballer wey dey strong, and fast, and di way im dey handle ball wit im leg, no get part two.
Here is a good reason why Arsenal are signing Thomas Partey. 🇬🇭 🔜 🏴 👀 ✅— Saliba🔴. (@SalibaEra_) October 5, 2020
pic.twitter.com/sYr6GzdPc1
End of Twitter post, 4
Team helper
Many don praise how Partey dey ginger im teammates to play well because e dey bring energy come.
It's Partey time pic.twitter.com/yjqckmvRNR— fréddy (@FreddieBetse) October 5, 2020
End of Twitter post, 5
Among di completed deals, di Gunners don so far buy Brazilian defender Gabriel Magalhaes for 26m euros (£23.14m) from Lille.