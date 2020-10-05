Arsenal transfer news: "Thomas Partey" move to Arsenal FC Gunners from Atletico Madrid almost dey sealed

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Thomas Partey has won 26 Ghana caps, scoring nine goals for his country

Arsenal dey try conclude deadline day deal for long-term target Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid.

Di Ghana international midfielder, get release clause of £45m.

Partey, wey join Atletico for 2011, don make 35 league appearances for Diego Simeone team.

Partey, bin win di 2017-18 Europa League and 2018 Super Cup with Atletico, and e just even sign new deal for di Wanda Metropolitano for 2018, until di end of June 2023.

Yet e be like say Arsenal ready to force Partey to port before im contract end.

If pesin dey wonder say why Arsenal go wan comot big money buy di midfielder on transfer deadline day, we get some ideas why:

Obonge passing

Partey na midfielder wit di ability to pass short and long wit quality.

Goals

English football like players wey fit tear shot to score, and Partey sabi am well well.

Bravery

E dey very intelligent in di way e dey move, and im tackle dey very precise. Ontop that im brave in di way e dey press high.

One-touch football

Na footballer wey dey strong, and fast, and di way im dey handle ball wit im leg, no get part two.

Team helper

Many don praise how Partey dey ginger im teammates to play well because e dey bring energy come.