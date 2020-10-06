Transfer news: Who be di big winners afta di deadline?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Premier League clubs don spend £1.218bn ontop signings during di transfer window.

But who go be di happiest wit dia business? BBC Sport chief football writer Phil McNulty don analyse am for you.

Big winners

Aston Villa bin secure dia Premier League status on di final day of last season. One of dia most important deal na di one wey dia captain Jack Grealish sign new five-year contract afta months of amebo wey link am to Manchester United.

Di biggest signing na di record breaking buy of Ollie Watkins wey club manager Dean Smith bring in from Brentford for £28m.

Everton transfer policy don dey jagajaga since 2016 under different managers but new manager Carlo Ancelloti don attract players wey no go reason to move to Everton before.

Ancelloti don sign brazil midfielder James Rodriguez from Real Madrid. Two promising defenders Niels Nkounkou from Marseille and Ben Godfrey from Norwich City don also sign deals wit Everton.

Dem don also bring in Sweden goalkeeper Robin Olsen from Roma on loan.

Tottenham Hospur dey take shape small small. Matt Doherty and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Wolves and Southampton bin represent ogbonge additions. Dem also bring back Gareth Bale from Real Madrid and Bernabeu team-mate Sergio Reguilon.

Arsenal closing moments bin make di window dey successful. Di £45m sigining of Atletico Madrid midfielder from Ghana Thomas Partey go increase pipo ginger around Emirates Stadium.

Partey deal bin cause plenti celebration.