International friendly matches: Portugal v Spain, oda matches on Wednesday and how to watch dem

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, Cristiano Ronaldo don score 57 free-kicks for im career, and 10 of them na for Portugal

International friendly matches go begin dis evening (Wednesday), and some of di biggest football players for di world go represent dia kontries.

Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal go face Spain for Estadio Jose Alvalade stadium for Lisbon.for one of di star matches of di day.

Moral high well-well for Portugal and Spain team afta dia victory last month for Uefa Nations League. Luis Enrique team wipe Ukraine 4-0 and play 1- draw wit Germany while Portugal beat Sweden and Croatia.

Portugal victory against Croatia strectch dia unbeaten home record for competitive fixtures to six years.

Meanwhile di last two times wey Portugal don play Spain na for major tournament, for 2018 World Cup for di group stage dat game end for 3-3 draw. And di oda time dem face each oda na for Euro 2012 semi-final di game end 0-0.

Wednesday fixtures

Check out di fixtures dem here

Germany vs Turkey

Italy vs Moldova

Denmark vs Faroe Islands

France vs Ukraine

Portugal vs Spain

Netherlands vs Mexico

Armenia vs Albania

How to watch di games?