Nigeria v Tunisia: Time of the match and oda tins you need to know about di international friendly game

Wia dis foto come from, @thenff Wetin we call dis foto, Di Super Eagles go jam Carthage Eagles for Austria on Tuesday

Nigeria Football Association say all di Super Eagles players wey go play for di friendly match on Tuesday evening wit Tunisia test negative to Covid-19.

NFF announce am for dia official Twitter page. Di Super Eagles go jam di Carthage Eagles by 7.30pm West African time for Jacques Lemans Arena for Austria.

Tuesday friendly match, dey come days afta Nigeria lose 1-0 to di current African champions Algeria.

Where you got fit watch?

Di Nigeria football federation neva announce which local or Cable television go broadcast dis match live but di informate wey dem release na say di match go kickoff by 7:30pm.

Who go start for Nigeria?

Some football analyst expect few changes to di Super Eagles team wey lose to Algeria last week.

Nigeria cap four new players against di African champions, with di absence of dia main midfielders wey be Wilfred Ndidi, Joseph Ayodele-Aribo and Oghenekaro Etebo, as well as striker Victor Osimhen.

Coach Gernot Rohr tell im players say dem need to step up dia game to make Nigerians happy afta di defeat by Algeria.

"We must put up greater effort against di Tunisians. Na opportunity for some of di players to rise up to di occasion, stake a claim. Dem dey ready to go and I believe say we go see a much better game on Tuesday." Na wetin Rohr tok.

All 24 players for camp been take part for di Monday evening training session, and dem dey available for selection.

Goalkeepers Dele Alampasu and Matthew Yakubu, defenders Kenneth Omeruo, Chidozie Awaziem, Olaoluwa Aina and Jamilu Collins and forwards Cyril Dessers and Chidera Ejuke no play against Algeria and fit feature on Tuesday night.