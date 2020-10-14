Project big picture Premier League: Five tins about 'Project Big Picture' plan wey some clubs dey reason

Liverpool won the 2019/2020 Premier League title

Premier League clubs don "agree" say dem no go "endorse or pursue" 'Project Big Picture'. One new proposal wey fit change di way English football be.

Many football clubs get major financial difficulties because dem dey usually get plenty money from ticket sales, and as e be say fans no dey allowed for stadiums to watch games, clubs dey miss out on that money.

Na officials from Liverpool and Manchester United bring di idea- di two most successful clubs for English football, and two of the biggest teams for di world.

English Football League chairman Rick Parry say dis new idea na for di best interest of clubs.

We don look di new plans and we don make list of five major effects wey go dey inside di reforms.

Di big clubs go get more power

Na Liverpool and Manchester United create di plan, and although no oda clubs don come out publicly to support am, dis plan go give more power for di big clubs.

Nine Premier League clubs go get special status for di plan - di 'big six' (Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham) plus Everton, Southampton and West Ham.

These clubs go get 'special voting rights' on certain issues, based on dia performance for Premier League.

West Ham don announce say dem dey against di plan.

Di plan go make am harder for clubs to reach Premier League

According to di plan dem go cut Premier League from 20 to 18 clubs, di Championship, League One and League Two each go still remain wit 24 teams.

Each season di bottom two teams for Premier League go automatically chop relegation.

Di 16th-placed team go compete to keep dia place for play-off with di third, fourth and fifth placed teams for Championship.

Norwich City chop relegation from Premier League for July 2020

If dis plan go ahead, more money go, go EFL. £250m rescue fund go immediately dey available to dem.

Tori be say for future, EFL clubs go get 25% of all future TV deals wey di Premier League dey make.

Man City win di League Cup forMarch 2020

Bye bye to League Cup

Di proposal include plan to stop di League Cup (wey dem currently dey call Carabao Cup) and di Community Shield.

Dis one mean say number of games wey dey for di calendar go reduce - although, many pipo doubt if dat go mean say players go get more time to rest.

Tori be say di biggest clubs go dey hope to play more lucrative European matches.

Di new plans no be good news for Premier League...

Less power for Premier League

Premier League no like dis new proposals - mainly because e mean less power for them.

Dem think say di plan na about power. One Premier League source tell BBC Sport say na "takeover attempt, rather than rescue package."