Reactions as Arsenal send support to Nigerians afta #EndSARS Lekki shooting gbege

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Nwankwo Kanu follow as one of di pipo wey make Arsenal popular wit Nigerians

London club Arsenal FC, wey get millions of fans for Nigeria, don comot wit support for Nigerians, following di recent protest against police brutality for di kontri.

Arsenal tweet from dia official Twitter account: 'Nigeria, we see you, we hear you, we feel you."

Dis na di first show of support from any of di big football clubs wey popular wit fans from di West African kontri.

Dis message dey come just days afta di Lekki shootings wia soldiers open fire ontop unarmed protesters for Lagos on 20 October.

Arsenal popularity grow during di early 2000s afta di club sign ogbonge Super Eagle player like Nwankwo Kanu. Dem go later buy JayJay Okocha nephew Alex Iwobi for 2015.

Di club on dia message wey dem write wit white text ontop black background, encourage Nigerians say dem see all di video and dem no fit imagine di pain di citizens dey go through.

"Stay strong, stay safe" na how dem take close di message.

Reactions to Arsenal message

One Twitter use @tifefabunmi praise Arsenal say im don award dem di "best team for di world, afta Chelsea".

Some even begin prophesy say dem go finally win Champions League competition.

But odas say wetin Arsenal do dey bias because e not too tey wey di club condemn dia own player wey show support for one group of Muslims for China.