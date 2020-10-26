Paul Pogba: Man Utd star go to take legal action over reports say e wan quit France national team

Manchester United and France midfielder Paul Pogba say e go take legal action after "total fake" reports say e wan to quit international football.

Reports bin say Pogba, 27, wan quit di France national team over comments wey di kontri president, Emmanuel Macron, tok about Islam.

World Cup winner Pogba, wey be Muslim, get 10 goals and 72 caps for France.

"Absolutely 100% fake news about me dey go around, dey tok things I never say or think," e tok.

Pogba feature for France for di Nations League earlier dis month

Ontop Instagram, e add: "I dey angry, shocked and frustrated some 'media' sources use me to make total fake headlines with di sensible subject of French current events and come add my French national team and my religion to di pot.

"I dey against any and all forms of terror and violence. Unfortunately, some press people no dey act responsibly wen dem dey write di news, dem dey abuse dia press freedom, dem no dey verify if wetin dem write/reproduce dey true, to create a gossip chain without caring if e affect pipo lives and my life.